What Led To Congress’ Thumping Victory, Fall Of KCR Empire In Telangana?

New Delhi: In a stunning upset, the Congress party has emerged as the clear winner in the Telangana assembly elections, ending the 10-year reign of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekar Rao. The Congress, which had formed a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), has secured a comfortable majority in the 119-member house, according to the latest trends.

The BRS, which had swept the 2018 polls with 88 seats, has suffered a massive erosion of its vote share and seat tally, losing ground to the Congress and its allies in most regions of the state. The BJP, which had hoped to make inroads in the state, has also performed poorly, retaining only a handful of seats.

What led to this dramatic turnaround in the state's political landscape? Here are some of the key factors that contributed to the Congress' thumping victory and the fall of the KCR empire in Telangana.

Anti-Incumbency And Discontent Among Masses

The BRS government, which had come to power on the promise of delivering a "golden Telangana", had faced growing criticism for its alleged failure to fulfil the aspirations of the people, especially the farmers, the youth, the Dalits and the backward classes. The Congress tapped into this discontent and highlighted the issues of unemployment, agrarian distress, corruption, nepotism, and lack of development in the state. The Congress also accused KCR of running a "family rule" and neglecting the welfare of the common people.

Welfare Schemes And Populist Promises

The Congress, in its manifesto, offered a slew of welfare schemes and populist promises to woo the voters. Some of the major ones were:

- Mahalakshmi, a women-focussed welfare programme that promised Rs 10,000 per month to every household headed by a woman.

- Rythu Bharosa, a scheme for farmers and agricultural workers that promised a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal for paddy and Rs 7,000 per quintal for cotton, along with free electricity, water, seeds and fertilizers.

- Indiramma, a scheme for providing cheap housing for the poor, with a target of building 25 lakh houses in five years.

- Gruhajyothy, a scheme for subsidizing power bills for domestic consumers, with a cap of Rs 100 per month for up to 100 units of consumption.

- Yuva Vikasam, a scheme for helping children from economically backward homes with their education, with a provision of free laptops, tablets, books and uniforms, along with scholarships and fee reimbursement.

- Cheyutha, a scheme for providing health insurance and pension to the elderly, the disabled and the widows, with a monthly amount of Rs 2,000.

Minority Consolidation

The Congress also managed to consolidate the minority vote, especially the Muslim vote, which constitutes about 12% of the state's population. The Congress had issued a "Minority Declaration" before the polls, which outlined its vision for the welfare and empowerment of the minorities. The declaration promised reservation for Muslims in education and employment, protection of their religious and cultural rights, and establishment of a separate ministry for minority affairs.

The Congress also tried to polarize the electorate along communal lines, by portraying the BRS as a "stooge" of the BJP and the RSS, and accusing it of compromising the interests of the minorities. The Congress also attacked the BRS for its alliance with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a Hyderabad-based party that is often accused of being communal and divisive. The Congress claimed that the BRS-AIMIM nexus was a threat to the secular fabric of the state and the country.

Weak And Divided Opposition

The Congress also benefited from the weakness and division of the opposition parties, especially the BJP and the AIMIM. The BJP, which had replaced its state president Bandi Sanjay with G Kishan Reddy in July, had failed to revive its fortunes in the state, despite the high-profile campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders. The BJP had also faced internal dissent and defections, with several of its leaders joining the Congress or the BRS.

The AIMIM, which had enjoyed a monopoly over the Muslim vote in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, had also faced a tough challenge from the Congress and its allies, who had made inroads into its bastions. The AIMIM had also lost some of its credibility and popularity, due to its perceived proximity to the BRS and the BJP, and its alleged involvement in corruption and criminal cases.

Effective Campaign Strategy And Leadership

The Congress also ran an effective and aggressive campaign, led by its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior leaders like K Jana Reddy, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The Congress also roped in prominent faces from other parties, such as N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP, Pawan Kalyan from the Jana Sena, and M Kodandaram from the TJS, to boost its appeal and outreach.

The Congress also hired a professional campaign strategist, Sunil Kanugolu, who had earlier worked with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party. Kanugolu devised a comprehensive campaign plan, which included a mix of conventional and unconventional methods, such as rallies, roadshows, door-to-door visits, social media, videos, memes, GIFs, and posters. The Congress also used innovative slogans and hashtags, such as #ByeByeKCR, #CongressKiAayegiBaar, and #TelanganaWithCongress, to create a buzz and a wave in its favour.

The Charisma And Popularity Of Rahul Gandhi

The Congress also banked on the charisma and popularity of its national president Rahul Gandhi, who had emerged as a formidable challenger to Narendra Modi after the Gujarat and Karnataka elections. Rahul Gandhi had addressed several rallies and meetings in Telangana, where he had attacked KCR and Modi for their "anti-people" policies and "corrupt" practices. He had also projected the Congress as the only party that could provide a "people's government" in the state and a "secular and progressive" alternative at the centre.

Rahul Gandhi had also displayed his sense of humour and wit, by cracking jokes and taking digs at KCR and Modi. He had also connected with the youth and the women, by interacting with them and listening to their grievances and aspirations. He had also showcased his softer and human side, by hugging and kissing children, posing for selfies, and dancing with the tribal people. He had also invoked his family legacy, by reminding the people of the sacrifices and contributions of his grandmother Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi for the development and welfare of Telangana.