What makes model and influencer Ayesha Kaur loved by thousands?

Social media has pumped influential waves into people, pushing them to showcase their talent. Therefore, a lot of artists are trying to come to the front, and Ayesha Kaur is one of them. Who isn't aware of her name? One surely needs to be living under a rock to not know about Ayesha Kaur's existence. Trendy, relatable, bold, fashionable, and fitness, you will find every word on her feed.

This young influencer rose to fame gradually after posting trendy reels. While there's a lot of debate on why she is famous, here's a look at why Ayesha Kaur has been creating huge buzz on social media platforms, especially Instagram.

1. Her Super-trendy Reels

Ayesha Kaur is all about trends. From being a trend follower to a trendsetter, she knows how to ace the digital game. You will see her taking up every Instagram challenge, showing her jaw-dropping moves to all the trendy songs and acting on famous Bollywood dialogues. Ayesha Kaur knows how to keep her followers hooked.

2. Her Flabbergasting Pictures

If someone knows how to drop the bars of social media, it has to be this young lady. Ayesha is not only an influencer but also a model who frequently posts pictures from her photoshoots which will make you scream, "Oh My God!!!" The influencer leaves her fans open-mouthed by posting these bold and alluring pictures.

3. Her À La Mode Fashion Hacks

Ayesha Kaur is admired for her chic and classy fashion sense. The influencer's followers keep their eyes peeled for fashion hacks and tips that she shares. They are so amazing and stylish that one cannot resist trying out Ayesha's cool outfit ideas.

4. Her Workout Videos

The influencer dictates the social world with her inspiring fitness videos. By giving a glimpse of her workout diaries, Ayesha Kaur proves that she is not just a delicate darling but can be a girl with a barbell too. Her fitness guide is so great that it has made many people go for a workout.

Based in Delhi, Ayesha Kaur is a 27-year-old and has been into content creation since 2014. She has worked with a myriad of brands like Perfumebooth, Fast & Up India, Kaumudi by Satwa Naturals, Earth Therapy, NLS, Stately Essentials, Freakins, Nat Habit, John Jacobs Eyewear, MyFitness, Insight Cosmetics, Power Gummies and many more.

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)