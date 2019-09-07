close

What PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganesha darshan in Mumbai

PM Modi was at the  Lokmanya Seva Sangh in Mumbai which was set up by Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak's follower. At the end of his visit, he penned the tribute in the visitor's book, referring to Tilak's famous slogan - "Swaraj is my birthright".

What PM Modi wrote in visitor&#039;s book after Ganesha darshan in Mumbai
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Following his auspicious darshan of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year-old Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) in suburban Vile Parle here on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a tribute to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak in Gujarati and signed it in the visitor's book.

Modi was at the LSS which was set up by Tilak's followers on March 11, 1923, to build a vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society.

At the end of his visit, Modi penned the tribute in the visitor's book, referring to Tilak's famous slogan - "Swaraj is my birthright".

(Image Courtesy: IANS)

The Prime Minister wrote: "For making the message of Lokmanya Tilakji as the mantra of your life, all of you deserve compliments. Swaraj is my birthright. For us in today's India, the mantra of Surajya is like our duty. This mantra from the heart should inspire each and every human being, that's my wish."

Accompanied by Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, PM Modi was received by LSS President Mukund Chitale, committee members Rashmi Fadanvis, Mahesh Kale, Uday Tardalkar and others.

Live TV

The Prime Minister had a slew of functions lined up in Mumbai and Aurangabad during his half-day visit to the state.

The Nagpur-leg of his journey was postponed at the last minute on Friday owing to stormy weather conditions.

