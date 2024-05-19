What Was Punishment For Mango Theft In India 100 Years Ago? Verdict Copy Found

Theft is one of the most common crimes all over the world. In India as well, there have been certain provisions and punishments from the time of kings. Now, an advocate has found a copy of an order pronounced by a court in Maharashtra's Thane 100 years ago dealing with a mango theft case. The case is related to the theft and selling of 185 mangoes by four young men.

The case order is dated July 5, 1924. The order copy was found by advocate Poonit Mahimkar while shifting from his previous house in Thane. Mahimkar said that when he opened the bag, he found some old property papers and a copy of the magistrate's order.

The three accused were found guilty and were charged under sections 379/109 of the Indian Penal Code and the case was titled 'Crown Vs Anjelo Alwares and 3 others'.

The judgement, by magistrate Fernandes, recounted the prosecution's case alleging the accused were caught red-handed while plucking mangoes from a field belonging to Bostiav Ellis Andraden. Witnesses testified to seeing the accused selling the stolen mangoes to a local dealer, prompting Andraden to reclaim his property (mangoes) and seek legal action, reported PTI.

"Considering the whole evidence, I am satisfied that the accused are guilty of the offence of theft. But they are all young men and I have no wish to ruin their life by sentencing them, and they have moreover no previous conviction. Accordingly I convict them under section 379/109 and release them after due admonition," read the magistrate's order.

Then magistrate TA Fernandes convicted four persons of mango theft and released them after admonition, considering they were all young men and he did not want to ruin their life by sentencing them.