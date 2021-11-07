What will be Rahul Gandhi's first order as PM of India? Here is what he said

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (November 6, 2021) shared a video of his interaction with 'friends' from St Joseph’s Matric Higher Secondary School in Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu). In a minute-long clip, Gandhi is also seen answering on what will be his first government order if he becomes the Prime Minister of India.

"I would give women's reservation," the Wayanad MP answered.

He also expressed that the one thing that he would teach his child would be 'humility'.

"Because, from humility, you get understanding," he added.

The Congress leader also had a 'Chole bhature' dinner with them.

"Their visit made Diwali even more special," he said after his 'friends' visited him in Delhi.

Interaction and dinner with friends from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their visit made Diwali even more special. This confluence of cultures is our country’s biggest strength and we must preserve it. pic.twitter.com/eNNJfvkYEH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, Gandhi also slammed the Centre over rising prices of LPG cylinders saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'development vehicle is in reverse gear'.

"Far away from the words of development, Millions of families were forced to light the wooden stove. Modi Ji`s development vehicle is in reverse gear and brakes also fail," he said.

His statement came after the petroleum companies hiked the price of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas cylinders by Rs 15 and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 266.

