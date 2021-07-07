'Whatever decision she takes...we are ready for it', says CM Amarinder Singh after meeting Sonia Gandhi amid Punjab political crisis

New Delhi: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday (July 6, 2021) met Sonia Gandhi amid the Punjab Congress crisis and said that he is ready for whatever decision the Congress chief takes.

"I had come to meet the Congress president. We discussed internal matters of the party and the development issue of Punjab. Whatever decision she takes as far as Punjab is concerned, we are ready for it," Singh said.

The Punjab CM also added that they are totally geared up for the assembly elections in 2022. However, he refused to comment on the role of Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming polls.

"I don't want to comment on Sidhu, I have come here to strengthen the party," he said.

Had a fruitful discussion with senior Congress colleagues from urban areas of Punjab. We have taken their feedback to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. pic.twitter.com/HfSmKKpqEI — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 1, 2021

This is to be noted that the central leadership had constituted a panel that held talks with Amarinder Singh and MLAs including Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been articulating his differences with the chief minister.

The central leadership is also reportedly seeking to bring about changes in the state unit by keeping the Chief Minister in the loop while also looking at a balance in terms of caste and community.

(With agency inputs)

