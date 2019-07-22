Whatever I said was in a fit of anger: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on asking terrorists to kill corrupt leaders

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday expressed regret over his statement in which he had asked the terrorists to kill those who looted their state and country and not the security forces. Governor Malik said that he had made the statement in a fit of anger and frustration due to rampant corruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption...These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs and SPOs for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this, " the J&K Governor had said on Sunday.

J&K Guv SP Malik:Yeh ladke jo bandook liye fizool mein apne logon ko maar rahe hain,PSOs,SDOs ko marte hain.Kyun maar rahe ho inko?Unhe maaro jinhone tumhara mulk loota hai,jinhone Kashmir ki saari daulat looti hai.Inmein se bhi koi maara hai abhi?Bandook se kuch haasil nahi hoga pic.twitter.com/UaE0rtTlSR — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Malik had made the remark while addressing a gathering during the inauguration of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil. The J&K Governor further said that guns have never been the solution to problems and nobody can bend the government by using it.

Talking to ANI, Governor Malik said that he should not have made such a comment because he is the Governor of state. The Jammu and Kashmir Governor, however, added that his personal feeling is the same as he said on Sunday. Governor Malik stressed that many political leaders and big bureaucrats in Jammu and Kashmir are corrupt.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah had slammed Governor Malik for appealing the terrorists to kill the politicians deemed to be corrupt.

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," Omar tweeted.

Responding to Omar's attack, Governor Malik said that the National Conference leader is a political juvenile who likes to tweet on everything.