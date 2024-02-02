New Delhi: Ahead of the planned protest concerning the Chandigarh Mayor election by the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed concern, stating that individuals intending to engage in peaceful protests have encountered impediments at different locations throughout the national capital.

Taking on social media site X (formerly Twitter) Delhi CM Kejriwal wrote "All across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers who were coming to the party office. What is this going on?"

"Stolen votes in the first Chandigarh Mayor election. Now the people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," added Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, hitting out at the union government over the detention of AAP MLA, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Has there been an emergency in the country now? "

"This is our elected MLA from Gandhinagar. Has there been an emergency in the country now? Can't even hold a peaceful protest?"

Delhi Minister Atishi also said that buses full of AAP volunteers have been detained outside the party office. "Heavy barricades all across Delhi, buses full of AAP volunteers being detained, hundreds of para-military forces outside the AAP party office - why is the BJP so scared of a protest on the Chandigarh mayor elections?" Delhi Minister Atishi posted on X.

On Wednesday, AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar announced that both Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are set to join the party's protest at the BJP office in Delhi, addressing the intense developments witnessed in the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

The AAP leader termed the Chandigarh mayoral polls "unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral." She also accused the BJP of practising,"electoral malpractices" to win the polls.

"Yesterday, the BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls in an unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral manner. Everything was captured by the camera. If the BJP can do such things just to win the mayoral polls, think what kind of electoral malpractice it can do in the election in which 90 crore people cast their votes," Kakkar said.

"Delhi CM Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in the party's protest at the BJP office in Delhi on February 2 against this," she added. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have moved to the Supreme Court regarding the Chandigarh Mayoral poll results.

CM Bhagwant Mann also called the Chandigarh mayoral poll "an example of murder of democracy." Earlier, there was a rift between the protestors and the police at the spot.

Youth Congress workers were heard chanting the slogan 'Bhrastachar band karo' (Stop the corruption). However, the police detained the protestors after a while.

On January 31, a hearing took place in the Punjab Haryana High Court regarding alleged tampering with the results of the Chandigarh Mayor election. The mayoral candidate from AAP and Congress, Kuldeep Kumar, was represented by Punjab's Advocate General, Gurminder Gary, while Advocate Anil Mehta represented the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

Following a comprehensive review, the Punjab Haryana High Court granted three weeks to Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Administration to submit their responses. The next hearing on this matter is scheduled for February 26.

In the mayoral polls, BJP's Manoj Sonkar emerged victorious on Tuesday with 16 votes, defeating Congress-AAP candidate Kuldeep Tita, who secured 12 votes. Notably, eight votes were declared invalid, leading opposition leaders from Congress and AAP to allege rigging and criticize the BJP-led central government for the perceived irregularities.