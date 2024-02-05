In the midst of the Jharkhand political crisis, biryani enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the unique taste of Hyderabadi biryani at every food counter. A visit to Hyderabad is deemed incomplete without savoring its renowned biryani. Political figures from other states rarely get this chance. But when they start to feel a shift in their loyalty, when their ideological hunger is not satisfied, and the whispers of political games begin to weaken them, they are flown to Hyderabad to be fed biryani, as though it were imbued with the strength of Fevicol. What was once a wavering spirit is now revitalized, understanding loyalty, and finding satisfaction in the party's ideology alone. This trend was first noted in Jharkhand and has now been seen in Bihar, with the responsibility of serving biryani now in the hands of CM Revanth Reddy, who has moved from ABVP to TDP and finally to Congress.

Biryani with a Political Flavor

Years ago, D.K. Shivakumar emerged as a troubleshooter for the Congress and its allied governments. Now, Telangana's CM, Revanth Reddy, is assuming that role. At 56, Reddy, who was an ABVP member in his student days, ran as an independent MLA in 2007, later joined TDP, and by 2017 had become a part of Congress.

Revanth Reddy seems to grasp the political flavor well. While discussing the instances of feeding biryani to Congress members from Bihar and Jharkhand, just hours earlier, Revanth intervened to save the popular food stall of Kumari Aunty. Through social media and bloggers, Kumari Aunty's stall gained such fame that even celebrities began to visit, causing traffic jams. After complaints led to relocation orders, the CM later rescinded these orders.

A Political Refuge in Hyderabad

After the swearing-in of a new chief minister in Jharkhand, when the fear of the BJP lingered, Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislators were flown out for a biryani feast.

The legislators were accommodated at a resort in Hyderabad, with CM Revanth Reddy ensuring their hospitality was unmatched, preventing any "political bird" from disturbing them. This was followed by a public display of support by the legislators, with 38 of them heading to Hyderabad, presumably consuming 40 plates of Hyderabadi biryani each.

At the Leonia Holistic Destination, security was tight, with guards stationed at every turn to ensure the safety of the legislators, preventing anyone from entering or leaving.

Concerns Over Political Motives

While the coalition's legislators were satiated with biryani, Congress remained cautious of the BJP leaders' motives. Rajesh Thakur, president of the Jharkhand Congress, voiced concerns over attempts to poach their majority and delays in administering the oath to Champai Soren. He criticized the BJP's facade of integrity while questioning their underlying intentions, reminiscent of political tactics previously seen in MP, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.