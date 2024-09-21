Advertisement
WHATSAPP BUSINESS SUMMIT

WhatsApp Business Summit 2024: AiSensy Wins 'CTWA Partner Of The Year 2024' Award

Case studies from brands like HDFC Bank, Juicy Chemistry, and Grab demonstrated the power of WhatsApp as a marketing channel. 

Edited By: Aman Dwivedi|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp Business Summit 2024: AiSensy Wins 'CTWA Partner Of The Year 2024' Award File Photo

New Delhi: WhatsApp-based Marketing and Engagement platform AiSensy has bagged the prestigious award for "Click to WhatsApp Ads Partner of the Year 2024".  The AI-based honoured at the WhatsApp Business Summit 2024 by Meta. The summit was held at Jio Convention Centre with the participation of over 1,000 delegates. Some of the companies that attended the summit are Axis Bank, Nykaa, Tata Motors, Groww, Reliance Digital, and several more.

"An award for excellence speaks volumes about AiSensy's outstanding contributions to WhatsApp Business Solutions, especially in revolutionizing ads that click to WhatsApp for businesses," a release by the company said.

"As the first WhatsApp Business Solutions Partner to implement natively-supported Ads that click to WhatsApp, AiSensy is empowering businesses to simply create and run ads that click to WhatsApp from its dashboard, manage leads and re-engage customers through broadcasts and chatbots," the release added.

“We are highly elated to receive the Click to WhatsApp Ads Partner of the Year award from Meta. From being awarded 'Emerging Partner of the Year 2023' to 'Click to WhatsApp Ads Partner of the Year 2024' it has been a rollercoaster ride. This award really goes out to the excellent efforts our team has been putting through for the last few years,” the CEO & founder of AiSensy, Mr Gautam Rajesh Shelley, said.

"Our AI Ad Campaign Manager has been helping 5000+ businesses run ads that click to WhatsApp and we’ve driven over 100 Cr+ in revenue for them via these ads. I still feel this is just a beginning."

What Is WhatsApp Business Summit?

WhatsApp Business Summit included major product launches of WhatsApp alongside inspiring sessions on how the topmost organisations are using WhatsApp to improve customer engagement and drive conversions. Case studies from brands like HDFC Bank, Juicy Chemistry, and Grab demonstrated the power of WhatsApp as a marketing channel. A number of new strategies for engaging with customers on WhatsApp were shared to help the brands connect with them effectively.

