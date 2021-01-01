WhatsApp Pay Fraud: Follow these 5 steps to stay away from scammers

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most used and largest messaging platforms. It keeps launching various features for the customers. Recently it launched much-awaited payment service in India.

WhatsApp has partnered with National Payment Corp. of India (NPCI) to start its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based digital payment service, WhatsApp Pay.

WhatsApp has a 40 crore user base in India. WhatsApp will be starting the digital payment service with a maximum registered user base of 2 crores.

If you are using WhatsApp Pay, you need to keep following things in your mind:

1. Nobody from WhatsApp will call or message regarding your transaction:

WhatsApp will never call or message their customers for any payment. Users are advised not to trust any such calls. It is a scam, please beware of it.

2. WhstaAapp Pay doesn't have any customer service centre:

If you are facing any issues related to your transaction, please get in touch with your bank. There is no WhatsApp Pay customer service available. Any agency or person claiming to be one is a fraud. Do not believe them.

3. If you tap on "Pay" tile, money from your account will be deducted:

If you get any payment request from an unknown number, please do not tap on the Pay button without verifying all the details. If you tap on the pay button, the money will get deducted from your bank account. Beware of such notifications.

4. Do not share your confidential details with anybody on WhatsApp:

Do not share your secret information such as One Time Password (OTP), UPI Pin with anyone on WhatsApp. If anyone demands for it, get in touch with your bank and never share your details. This can be a fraud.

5. Do not click on unknown links:

There is a lot of money 'phishing' incidents on WhatsApp. Users are advised not to respond to any of the malicious links.