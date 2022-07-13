New Delhi: Congress member president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the government over price rise, rising unemployment and debt and the fall in the value of the rupee. "When 'Egonomics' trumps 'Economics'...," he said in a tweet citing figures of government debt, unemployment and the value of the rupee.

Congress MP shared a chart sharing such details and said while the government's debt in 2014 was Rs 56 lakh crore, it is Rs 139 lakh crore in 2022. Similarly, he said unemployment is at 7.8 per cent in 2022 against 4.7 per cent in 2014 and the LPG price is Rs 1,053 against Rs 410 in 2014.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that the per capita debt in 2022 is Rs 1,01,048 against Rs 44,348 in 2014 and the trade deficit now is USD 190 billion against USD 135 billion in 2014.

The chart also stated that the value of the rupee in 2014 was Rs 59 per US dollar and it is Rs 80 per dollar. Rahul Gandhi and Congress have been extremely vocal about Narendra Modi government’s key policy decisions and stand on various issues of national importance.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday said people are now telling the prime minister that the obstacles "created by him" such as the LPG price hikes, fuel prices breaking all records, the "Gabbar Tax loot" and the "tsunami of unemployment" have exhausted them and he must stop now

Under the BJP rule, the prices of domestic LPG cylinders went up by 157%, fuel prices broke all records and the "Gabbar Tax loot" and a "tsunami of unemployment" hit the country, he alleged.

"In fact, the public is telling the prime minister -- these obstacles created by you have exhausted us, now stop," the Congress MP said.