New Delhi: Amid the controversy over Nupur Sharma's statement on Prophet Muhammad, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday (June 7, 2022) extended support to the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and said that she was "entitled to her opinions". Taking to her official Instagram account, Ranaut condemned death threats against Nupur Sharma and urged people to take the legal route if they wanted her to be held responsible for the comments she made against the Prophet during a TV debate a few days ago.

"Nupur is entitled to her opinions, I see all kinds of threats targeted at her, when Hindu Gods are insulted which they are almost every day we go to court, pls do that no need to play dons yourself...(sic)," she wrote in her Instagram story.

"...this is not Afghanistan, we have a proper functioning government which is chosen with a process called democracy... Just a reminder for those who keep forgetting," the Bollywood actress added.

Kangana Ranaut's statement came amid widespread anger in West Asian countries over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by two former BJP functionaries. Several gulf nations have also summoned the Indian ambassadors over the remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has provided security to Nupur Sharma and her family after an FIR was registered on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her controversial remarks on the Prophet. She had requested the police to provide security citing harassment and threats she had been receiving.

The BJP, notably, on Sunday had suspended Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal as the row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad escalated with protests from several Muslim countries.

After the action, Sharma unconditionally withdrew her controversial statement and claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev (Lord Shiva)", referring to the Gyanvap mosque row.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Sharma's comments, made during a TV debate a few days back, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets, have also sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some countries.

(With agency inputs)