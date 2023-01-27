'When she Becomes Prime Minister...': UP Minister MOCKS Dimple Yadav for Demanding Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh has mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying that SP leaders are making objectionable remarks on 'Ramcharitmanas'. He also questioned party chief Akhilesh Yadav's silence on the controversy.



Calling them narrow-minded, he said it reflected in their behaviour. "The BJP has a large heart-this is evident from the fact that we gave Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam Singh Yadav even though he had ordered firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya. Our leaders have a big heart and forgiving nature," he told reporters in Etawah.



He further said, "When Kalyan Singh died, Akhilesh, who lives at a stone's throw, did not go to his residence to offer his tributes to the late leader. But when Mulayam Singh passed away, Kalyan Singh's son Rajveer went to offer his tributes."



Asked to comment on SP MP Dimple Yadav's demand for Bharat Ratna for Mulayam Singh Yadav, the minister said, "When she becomes Prime Minister, she can do it. Our good wishes are for her."

Let us inform you that not only Dimple, senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has also slammed the Centre for making a "mockery of late party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's stature and his contributions to the nation by conferring the Padma Vibhushan on him." The SP MLA has also said the veteran Socialist leader should have been honoured with the country’s highest civilian award - 'Bharat Ratna'.