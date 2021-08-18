When will India have COVID-19 vaccines for children? ICMR-NIV Director answers

New Delhi: Amid reports of the third wave of COVID-19 hitting India in September, ICMR-NIV Director Priya Abraham has commented on the developments related to coronavirus vaccines for children. She informed that currently Phase II and III trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin are going on for children in the age group of 2-18 years.

"Hopefully, the results are going to be available very soon. The results will be presented to the regulators. So, by September or just after it, we may have COVID-19 vaccines for children," the National Institute of Virology Director was quoted as saying by PIB.

She added that Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine trial is also going on which can also be applied for children and will be made available. Abraham said that Zydus Cadila's vaccine will be the first DNA vaccine that will be available for use.

Abraham also informed that there is India will soon also have Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd's m-RNA vaccine, Biological-E vaccine and Serum Institute of India's Novovax.

The ICMR-NIV Director also spoke on COVID-19 booster doses and said that studies have been going on overseas and at least seven different vaccines have been tried out for booster dose.

"Now, WHO has put a stop to it till more countries catch up with vaccination. This is because there is an alarming vaccine gap between high-income and low-income countries. But, in future, recommendations for boosters will definitely come," she said.

Abraham also commented on the mix and match of coronavirus vaccines and said, "There was a situation where inadvertently two different vaccines were given in two doses. We have tested those samples at NIV and found that the patients who received different vaccines in two doses were safe. No adverse effect was noted and immunogenicity was a little better."

"So, it is definitely not something which will cause a safety issue. We are studying this phenomenon and will be able to give more details in a few days' time," she added.

She also warned that people should not indulge in crowding as it will be 'inviting' the next wave of COVID-19.

"New variants will keep on coming. We have two weapons which are the biggest protection. These are: wearing mask properly and actively encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. Then even if a wave comes, it will not be a big one.