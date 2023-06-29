Where Is Popular IAS Athar Aamir Khan Posted These Days? Know Story Of His Inspiring Journey And Marriage To Mehreen Qazi

Athar Aamir Khan, a renowned Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer currently serving in the Kashmir cadre, has garnered immense admiration for his remarkable achievements. Despite the challenges posed by terrorism in the region, Athar's unwavering dedication to his studies propelled him towards success. From his early school days, he exhibited exceptional intelligence, which eventually led him to secure the second position in the Civil Services Examination (UPSC) on his very first attempt. Let us delve into the story of this exceptional individual.

Early Life and Education of Athar Aamir Khan

Born on September 5, 1992, Athar Aamir Khan hails from Anantnag, Kashmir, belonging to an Islam Sunni family. His father, Mohammad Shafi Khan, is a teacher, while his mother is a homemaker. Athar has two siblings, a younger brother, and two younger sisters.

Athar's academic journey began with his exceptional performance in various engineering entrance examinations after completing his schooling. His brilliance enabled him to crack multiple competitive exams, eventually leading him to join the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mandi. At IIT Mandi, he pursued a B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering, while also showcasing his talent beyond academics. He even earned the prestigious 'Best Young Scientist' award in the National Children's Science competition.

During his B.Tech studies, Athar discovered Shah Faisal, the UPSC Civil Services Examination topper, igniting his interest in pursuing the IAS exam. Despite receiving a job offer in the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) after qualifying for the railway exam in 2014, Athar Aamir Khan chose to dedicate himself to IAS training, drawn by his passion for the field. His humanities studies during his engineering years, particularly his focus on Geography, further fueled his enthusiasm for the IAS examination.

Conquering the Civil Services Examination

In 2016, Athar Aamir Khan achieved a significant milestone by successfully clearing the Civil Services Examination (UPSC) in his very first attempt, securing an impressive 50.27% marks and securing the second rank. Notably, he achieved a remarkable score of 1018 out of 2025 (50.27%). Athar became the second Kashmiri to top an IAS examination, following in the footsteps of Shah Faesal, who attained the top rank in 2009.

Athar Aamir Khan's Marriage to Mehreen Qazi

Following his divorce from IAS Tina Dabi, Athar Aamir Khan entered into a second marriage. Currently, both Athar and Tina have moved on and established new lives after their second marriages. Dr. Mehreen Qazi, Athar Aamir Khan's second wife, has gained attention not only for her beauty but also for her career as a doctor at the renowned Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Research Institute in Delhi. With a substantial fan following, she actively engages with her audience on social media platforms. Athar Khan and Mehreen Qazi tied the knot in October 2022.

Recently, Mehreen Qazi shared captivating pictures from their trip to Denmark, capturing the hearts of many. Her Instagram post, where she stood on a river bridge in Copenhagen City, went viral. Fondly referred to as the "bud of Kashmir," Mehreen Qazi hails from Lala Bazar in Srinagar. Notably, her husband, IAS Athar Aamir Khan, is currently serving in the Kashmir cadre, dedicating himself to public service.

In conclusion, Athar Aamir Khan's inspirational journey from his early years to his outstanding accomplishments in the civil services domain has made him a role model for aspiring candidates. His second marriage to Mehreen Qazi marks a new chapter in his personal life, while both continue to contribute positively to society in their respective fields.