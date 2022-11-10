topStoriesenglish
'Wherever such people insult Hinduism...': Right-wing group after comedian Vir Das' show cancelled in Bengaluru

Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute following the complaint by right-wing group Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi.

Bengaluru: Following the complaint by right-wing group Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute. The Hindu right-wing outfit protested against the show, alleging that it will hurt Hindu religious sentiments and present India in a bad light. Welcoming the cancellation of the show, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the comedian has insulted India, its women and the Hindu religion. "We had lodged a complaint with the Vyalikawal police station against the show. Because of agitation by the Hindu organisations, the show has been cancelled. Wherever such people insult Hinduism in the name of comedy, it should be boycotted", Gowda said in a statement. 

Comedian Vir Das faced a huge backlash in the country for his monologue 'I come from two Indias' in the US last year for allegedly defaming India.

Taking to Instagram, stand-up comic Vir Das wrote, "Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The show was scheduled for 5.30 pm at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall in Malleswaram. The organiser of the event YOSN Innovation said in a statement that the event has been cancelled. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022, at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall," YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities. 

(With PTI inputs)

