AMAN SEHRAWAT PARIS 2024

‘Whether Gold, Silver Or Bronze...’: PM Modi Congratulates Aman Sehrawat For Paris Olympics Win | Video

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2024, 06:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
‘Whether Gold, Silver Or Bronze...’: PM Modi Congratulates Aman Sehrawat For Paris Olympics Win | Video Picture source: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning a bronze medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Prime Minister called Sehrawat to express his admiration and wished him continued success in his future endeavors. 

PM Modi expressed that the whole country is proud of his excellence that was showcased on the ground. “Your life is truly inspiring. Despite the many challenges you've faced, you've done an incredible job. At such a young age, with your whole future ahead of you, I’m confident you will achieve great things for this country,” the Prime Minister said during the phone call. 

On Sehrawat showing regrets over not being able to get a gold medla instead, Modi said, “Do not worry, whether you win Gold, Silver, or Bronze, the entire nation is proudly celebrating your name.”  

He added, “You are the youngest to accomplish such a remarkable feat and he is an inspiration for the whole country.” 

Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat clinched a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 9 by defeating Cruz with a score of 13-5. Earlier, Sehrawat faced Japanese top seed Rei Higuchi in the semifinals on August 8, where he was decisively beaten by technical superiority. The 57kg freestyle match saw Sehrawat overwhelmed by Higuchi's performance. 

