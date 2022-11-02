Which is the SAFEST place for women in the country? Check President Droupadi Murmu's SIGNIFICANT tweet HERE

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu was in Nagaland today in to inaugurate several projects and laid foundation stones for many. During her address in Kohima, Murmu stated that she was told that the literacy rate among women in the state is higher than the national average. Addint to this, Murmu also said that she was informed that Nagaland is the safest place for women in the country. Commenting on this, she said, "This demonstrates the high respect given to the women in the Naga society."

What did Droupadi Murmu say?

Here's what she tweeted on women's safety in Nagaland, "I am told that the literacy rate among women in the state is higher than the national average and Nagaland is the safest place for women in the country. This demonstrates the high respect given to the women in the Naga society."

President's Nagaland visit

President Droupadi Murmu informed that this was her second visit to the North-East in the past which showed the new "national commitment to the people of this region".

Talking about her visit, she wrote on Twitter, "I am happy that my visit to Nagaland has coincided with the inauguration of various projects related to education, road infrastructure and finance in the state. I am confident that these projects will improve literacy, ease of living, and boost tourism & economy of the state."