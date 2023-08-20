New Delhi: About 12 per cent of sitting MPs of Rajya Sabha are billionaires with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana having the highest percentage of such parliamentarians, according to a new report. An analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs shows that among major parties, 6 (7%) out of 85 Rajya Sabha MPs are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 4 (13%) out of 30 Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress, 4 (44%) out of 9 Rajya Sabha MPs are from YSRCP, 3 (30%) out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs are from Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 3 (43%) out of 7 Rajya Sabha MPs are from BRS and 2 (33%) out of 6 Rajya Sabha MPs from RJD have declared assets valued more than Rs 100 crore.

The analysis also shows that 5 (45 per cent) out of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh, 3 (43 per cent) out of 7 MPs from Telangana, 3 (16 per cent) out of 19 MPs from Maharashtra, 1 (33 per cent) out of 3 MPs from Delhi, 2 (29 per cent) out of 7 MPs from Punjab, 1 (20 per cent) out of 5 MPs from Haryana and 2 (18 per cent) out of 11 MPs from Madhya Pradesh have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

The total assets of seven MPs analysed from Telangana are Rs 5,596 crore, that of 11 MPs from Andhra Pradesh is Rs 3,823 crore and 30 MPs analysed from Uttar Pradesh have total assets worth Rs 1,941 crore.



List Of India's Top 10 Richest Rajya Sabha MPs

According to ADR, Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Bandi Partha Saradhi is the richest sitting Rajya Sabha lawmaker with assets worth Rs 5,300 crore.

Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of YSRCP is the second richest sitting Rajya Sabha MP with assets worth Rs 2,577 crore.

Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan is third with assets worth Rs 1,001 crore.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi with assets worth Rs 649 crore is fourth on the list.

Independent Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibbal is the fifth richest with assets worth Rs 608 crore.

AAP's Vikramjit Singh Sahney has declared assets worth Rs 498 crore and is the sixth richest sitting Rajya Sabha MP.

Another AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora is on the list, with assets worth Rs 460 crore.

NCP's Prafulbhai Manoharbhai Patel is eighth on the list with assets worth Rs 416 crore.

YSRCP's Nathwani Parimal is the ninth richest Rajya Sabha MP. He has declared assets worth Rs 396 crore.

Haryana Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma, with assets worth Rs 390 crore, is tenth on the ADR list.

List Of India's Top 10 Poorest Rajya Sabha MPs

According to ADR, AAP's Punjab leader Sant Balbir Singh is the poorest sitting Rajya Sabha MP. He has assets worth Rs 3 lac.