Who Are The 6 Himachal MLAs Disqualified Under Anti-Defection Law For Defying Congress Whip?

New Delhi: Shimla’s peaceful valley in Himachal Pradesh is caught in a political storm. The Congress (Congress) is trying to save its clan. This feud could prove costly for the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections. Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified six Congress MLAs who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls for the lone seat in the state. Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost despite having a majority in Himachal Pradesh.

Pathania, who had announced his decision on the disqualification of the MLAs on Wednesday, told the media here that the lawmakers violated the anti-defection law by going against the Congress directive as they were chosen on the party’s tickets.

Here are the six MLAs who have lost their membership due to the anti-defection law:

Sudhir Sharma: Four-time MLA, Former Minister

Sudhir Sharma is an MLA from Dharamshala. He is a four-time MLA and has been a minister. Sudhir Sharma has been with the Congress since 1991. Sudhir Sharma had won the elections in 2003, 2007 and 2012 before this. Sudhir Sharma was a minister in Virbhadra Singh’s cabinet. He was the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Rajinder Rana: BJP Rebel, Giant Killer

Rajinder Rana is an MLA from Sujanpur. Rajinder Rana is a BJP rebel. Rajinder Rana had resigned from the party in 2012 and won the election as an independent candidate from Sujanpur in 2012. Later, Rajinder Rana joined the Congress. In 2017, Rajinder Rana defeated former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal. Recently, Rajinder Rana had accused CM Sukkhu of not fulfilling his promise of giving 5 lakh jobs.

Ravi Thakur: Two-time MLA, Political Heir

Ravi Thakur is an MLA from Lahaul and Spiti. Ravi Thakur is a two-time MLA. Ravi Thakur comes from a political family. Ravi Thakur’s mother was also a Congress MLA. Ravi Thakur has been the chairman of the Congress Seva Dal. Thakur had recently raised the issue of border demarcation with Ladakh for Lahaul and Spiti. Thakur had also written a letter to the governor on this issue.

Chaitanya Sharma: Son Of Former Chief Secretary, Youth Leader

Chaitanya Sharma is a Congress MLA from Gagret. Chaitanya Sharma is the son of former chief secretary Rakesh Sharma. Chaitanya Sharma had won the district council election for the first time in 2020. Then, before the 2022 assembly elections, Chaitanya Sharma joined the Congress and became an MLA. Chaitanya Sharma has been raising the issue of jobs for the youth. Chaitanya Sharma also runs an NGO called Youth Power Parakram.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal: 3-time MLA, Veteran Congress Leader

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal is a three-time MLA and a veteran Congress leader. Inder Dutt Lakhanpal was elected as a councillor for the first time in 1997. Inder Dutt Lakhanpal has been winning the assembly elections consecutively since 2012. In the 2022 elections, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal defeated BJP’s Maya Sharma by 13,792 votes.

Devender Bhutto: MLA From Kutlehar

Devender Bhutto is an MLA from Kutlehar seat in Himachal Pradesh. Devender Bhutto defeated BJP’s Veerendra Kanwar by 7,579 votes in the 2022 elections. Devender Bhutto has been associated with the Congress for almost two decades. Devender Bhutto has been a member of the public undertaking committee.