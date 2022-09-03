'Who commits rape...?': Ashok Gehlot says 50% crime against women cases FALSE

At a time when the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) placed Rajasthan at second position after Uttar Pradesh in terms of crimes committed against women in 2021, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday attributed the rise in numbers to the compulsory FIR system introduced in the state, adding that more than half of the cases of crimes against women were false.

Gehlot was interacting with the media after attending the convocation parade at Rajasthan Police Academy in Jaipur on Friday.

"Who commits rape? In most cases, the crime is committed by acquaintances of the victim, including relatives. About 56 per cent of cases of crimes against women were fake as false cases were filed. We have initiated action in this matter," the Chief Minister said.

Gehlot added, "The DGP is standing next to me. I would like to say that those who file false cases should not be spared so that others don`t dare to defame the state by filing false cases," he added.

Gehlot also claimed that the crime rate is less in Rajasthan as compared to other states.

"Earlier people did not go to the police station out of fear of humiliation. We have set up reception rooms in police stations and introduced the provision of compulsory FIRs, which is a revolutionary step," he added.

"Now whoever goes to the police station with a complaint, an FIR has to be filed. This step should be implemented in every state. We had said earlier that making FIRs mandatory would increase the crime figures," the Chief Minister said.

Gehlot added that the opposition is spreading rumors that the crime rate has increased.

"Those leaders should read the first page of the NCRB report, which says that every state is faced with a different situation. We send the crime data that goes to the NCRB. The way we handled the incident of Kanhaiya Lal`s murder in Udaipur has been appreciated by the whole country," Gehlot said.

He also said that the punishment rate has increased in the state as compared to the national rate and the credit for the same should go to the excellent police service.

As per the NCRB report, Rajasthan reported maximum rape cases in 2021 at 6,337, followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845).