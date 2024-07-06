'Who Created Chaos....,' Bhole Baba Appears First Time After Hathras Stampede

New Delhi: Spiritual preacher Surajpal, also known as 'Bhole Baba', interacted with the media for the first time after the Hathras stampede accident which claimed the lives of 121 people. On Saturday, Surajpal expressed his sadness over the death of people and said that believed in the government and the administration.

"I am deeply saddened after the incident of July 2. May God give us the strength to bear this pain. Please keep faith in the government and the administration..." Surajpal said while speaking with ANI.

He said that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared and emphasised that he had requested the committee to stand with the victim's family.

"I have faith that anyone who created the chaos would not be spared... Through my lawyer AP Singh, I have requested the members of the committee to stand with the bereaved families and the injured and help them throughout their lives," he added.