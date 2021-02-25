हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid in India

WHO Director praises PM Narendra Modi for promoting vaccine equity around the globe

India’s vaccine distribution drive is expected to reach over 60 nations. Not just neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and others, Indian government has also sent vaccines to countries in the far west including West Asia, Africa and Latin America.

WHO Director praises PM Narendra Modi for promoting vaccine equity around the globe
Representational Image

New Delhi: India’s vaccine distribution drive is expected to reach over 60 nations. Not just neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and others, Indian government has also sent vaccines to countries in the far west including West Asia, Africa and Latin America.

As part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to help small countries in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic challenges, the country has been supplying vaccines to other nations free of cost under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization on Thursday (February 25) praised Indian government's initiative and commitment in helping the small countries, and promoting vaccine equity around the globe. 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, “Thanks India & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting #VaccinEquity. Your commitment to #COVAX and sharing #COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their #healthworkers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example.”

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing, "We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa."

Meanwhile, last week Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar gifted 100,000 additional doses of ‘Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to Maldives and Mauritius during his visit.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid in IndiaPfizerThe World Health OrganizationIndian vaccineCOVID-19 vaccine exportIndian PM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

J P Nadda hails people of West Bengal for ‘supporting BJP's Poriborton Yatra', vows to rout Mamata Banerjee government

Must Watch

PT33M44S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Feb 25, 2021