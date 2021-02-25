WHO Director praises PM Narendra Modi for promoting vaccine equity around the globe

New Delhi: India’s vaccine distribution drive is expected to reach over 60 nations. Not just neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and others, Indian government has also sent vaccines to countries in the far west including West Asia, Africa and Latin America.

As part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to help small countries in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic challenges, the country has been supplying vaccines to other nations free of cost under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization on Thursday (February 25) praised Indian government's initiative and commitment in helping the small countries, and promoting vaccine equity around the globe.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on Twitter, “Thanks India & Prime Minister @narendramodi for supporting #VaccinEquity. Your commitment to #COVAX and sharing #COVID19 vaccine doses is helping 60+ countries start vaccinating their #healthworkers and other priority groups. I hope other countries will follow your example.”

Earlier, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing, "We have so far supplied vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Brazil, Morocco, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait and South Africa."

Meanwhile, last week Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar gifted 100,000 additional doses of ‘Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines to Maldives and Mauritius during his visit.

