NEW DELHI: In the political landscape of West Bengal, where every move is scrutinized and every candidate is being chosen strategically, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has recently made headlines with its nomination of 'Raj Mata' (Queen Mother) Amrita Roy for the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat. The announcement has raised eyebrows, not only due to the significance of the seat but also because of Roy's royal background and historical lineage. Amrita Roy will take on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who despite her involvement in the Cash-for-Query scandal, has been re-nominated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party from the Krishnanagar seat.

Bengal Fight Reaches Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that Amrita Roy's family had collaborated with the British during colonial times. He claimed that Raja Krishnachandra Roy, the king of Krishnanagar, supported the British forces during the conflict with Nawab Siraj-ud-Daulah. Ghosh's remarks aimed to undermine Roy's credibility, insinuating that her nomination by the BJP, a party linked to Veer Savarkar, raises questions about her family's allegiance. In response, Roy vehemently denied these allegations, asserting that her family's history was being misrepresented. She clarified that historical circumstances had compelled her ancestors to take certain actions, which were distorted by political opponents for their agenda.

Family Background & Legacy

Amrita Roy, a descendant of the esteemed Nadia Royal family, has deep roots in the cultural and historical fabric of Bengal. Her ancestry traces back to Raja Krishnachandra Roy, a legendary figure known for his defiance against Mughal rule and his contributions to the socio-cultural advancement of the region during the 18th century. Roy's family legacy is intertwined with the history of Krishnanagar, where her ancestors played pivotal roles in shaping the destiny of the kingdom.

Educational Journey

Born and brought up amidst the rich heritage of Bengal, Amrita Roy received her primary education at La Martiniere School, where she imbibed not only academic knowledge but also a sense of pride in her lineage. She later pursued higher education at Loreto College, honing her intellectual faculties while being exposed to diverse perspectives and ideas.

Professionally, Roy carved her niche as a fashion consultant, leveraging her creativity and flair for aesthetics to make a mark in the industry. Despite her illustrious career, she remained grounded in her roots, cherishing her family's heritage and actively contributing to its preservation and promotion.

Entry Into Politics

While Roy's familial lineage had always been a source of pride and inspiration, her foray into the realm of politics came as a surprise to many. Stepping away from the confines of her professional domain, she embraced the call of public service, driven by a deep-seated desire to contribute meaningfully to the welfare of her community and the state at large. Her decision to join the BJP earlier this year marked a significant turning point in her life, reflecting her commitment to upholding values of nationalism, integrity, and development. Embracing the party's ideology with conviction, she emerged as a beacon of hope for those seeking positive change and progressive leadership in Bengal.

Political Vision And Mission

As she embarks on her political journey, Amrita Roy's vision is clear and resolute. She aims to be the voice of the people, advocating for their rights, aspirations, and concerns with unwavering determination. Her agenda encompasses a wide range of issues, from economic development and infrastructure to social justice and cultural preservation.

Roy's mission transcends mere electoral politics; it is driven by a genuine desire to serve her constituents and contribute to the greater good of society. She understands the challenges that lie ahead but remains undeterred in her resolve to make a difference and leave a lasting legacy of progress and prosperity.

Despite Mahua Moitra's previous victory in Krishnanagar, the BJP aims to capitalize on allegations of corruption and misgovernance against the incumbent government. With Amrita Roy's nomination, the BJP hopes to consolidate its support base and narrow the gap in voting margins, signalling a fiercely contested battle for the Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming elections.