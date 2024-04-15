New Delhi: The investigation into the firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood icon Salman Khan has been escalated as the case now falls under the jurisdiction of the Crime Branch. This development comes after the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the act through a social media post. With three individuals already detained in connection with the incident, attention is now drawn to Anmol Bishnoi, whose name resurfaces following his alleged involvement in the Siddhu Moosewala case. Anmol Bishnoi has now stepped forward to acknowledge his role in the shooting outside Khan's house.

Who Is Anmol Bishnoi?

Anmol Bishnoi, also known as Bhanu is the brother of infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol is also accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a charge sheet against him, but during this time, he had fled the country by obtaining a fake passport. He usually keeps changing his location. Last year, he was spotted in Kenya.

In a bold move, Anmol issued a warning to Salman Khan, In which he wrote that he wants peace against violence. If the decision is made through war, then let it be war. Salman Khan, we have shown you this trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and final warning.

He also added that after this, bullets will not be fired at an empty house. Gangster Anmol further said that Dawood Ibrahim And Chhota Shakeel whom you consider your god, we have two dogs named after them.

He attributed the message in the social media post to Lawrence Bishnoi Group, Goldie Brar, Rohit Godra, and Kala Jathedi.

Background Of Threats

The ongoing feud between the Bishnoi gang, under the leadership of Lawrence Bishnoi, and Bollywood star Salman Khan dates back to the 1998 Blackbuck poaching incident. With Khan's name persistently appearing on the gang's target list, security measures have been intensified outside the actor’s residence. To counter potential threats, Khan has been provided with personal weapons, and surveillance around him has been increased.