Atishi Marlena is set to become Delhi's new Chief Minister after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation. Her name was approved during a meeting of AAP's legislative assembly. This move comes after Kejriwal was granted bail in the Delhi liquor scam case but was forced to step down due to bail conditions.

Atishi had long been considered the frontrunner to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister. She is currently holding the Education and PWD Ministeries and is poised to become the third woman CM in the AAP-led Delhi government.

Here are five things to know about Delhi’s incoming Chief Minister, Atishi:

Born and Raised In A Scholarly Family

Atishi Marlena, born on June 8, 1981, hails from a Punjabi Rajput family in Delhi. Both her parents, Vijay and Tripta Singh, are esteemed professors at Delhi University. Interestingly, her name 'Marlena' was inspired by revolutionary leaders Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin, a nod to her father’s ideological leanings. However, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Atishi dropped 'Marlena' and is now widely recognized by her first name.

From Sisodia’s Advisor To Delhi’s Next CM

Atishi’s journey in politics began as an activist within the AAP, a party she has been associated with since its early days. In 2015, she was appointed as an advisor to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, specifically aiding in the education sector. Her impact in shaping Delhi's education reforms gained her widespread recognition. After Sisodia's arrest in connection with the liquor scam, Atishi took charge of key portfolios, including education, continuing to build upon the foundation of reforms initiated under Sisodia.

Setback In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Despite her contributions to Delhi’s education system, Atishi faced a tough political battle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Running from the East Delhi constituency, she was defeated by BJP's Gautam Gambhir, losing by a margin of 477,000 votes. However, in 2020, she bounced back in the Delhi Assembly elections, securing a victory from the Kalkaji constituency.

Strong Educational Background

Atishi’s academic journey is as impressive as her political career. She attended Springdales School in New Delhi before moving on to St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, where she graduated in 2001. Furthermore, she completed her post graduation from University of Oxford. After returning to India, she contributed her expertise to Rishi Valley School in Andhra Pradesh and later worked with the Sambhavana Institute of Public Policy, cementing her credentials as a leader with a robust academic foundation.

Credited with Transforming Delhi’s Education System

Atishi’s work in the education sector remains one of her most notable achievements. Under her guidance, Delhi’s government schools saw a significant improvement in both infrastructure and quality of education. Her dedication to enhancing public education earned her praise not just within Delhi, but across India. As she steps into the role of Chief Minister, her vision for governance is expected to carry forward the reformist spirit that defined her previous roles.