Who Is BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi Hospitalized After Scuffle Outside Parliament?

Today, the Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes as protests over Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar turned violent. Tensions between the Opposition and the ruling BJP escalated into a physical scuffle between Members of Parliament (MPs), resulting in two BJP MPs, Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, being injured.

The protests were triggered by Shah's statement on Ambedkar, with the Opposition demanding an apology from him. The Opposition MPs, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, donned blue attire, a color symbolizing Ambedkar's legacy, and gathered in Parliament to stage a demonstration. They sought Shah's resignation over his comments about the architect of the Indian Constitution.

On the other hand, BJP MPs held a counter-protest, demanding an apology from the Opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. This led to loud sloganeering and confrontations between the two groups, especially near the Makar Dar of Parliament.



The situation escalated into a scuffle between the MPs from both sides. During the confrontation, BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput sustained injuries. Sarangi, who is from Odisha, suffered a deep cut on his head and lost a significant amount of blood before being rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) in Delhi.

Doctors had to stitch the wound to stabilize his condition. Rajput, on the other hand, sustained head injuries and was also admitted with high blood pressure.

According to RML hospital spokesperson Ajay Shukla, the two MPs are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), undergoing treatment, including CT scans and other investigations. The hospital staff is monitoring their conditions closely.



Who is Pratap Chandra Sarangi?

Pratap Chandra Sarangi is a prominent BJP leader and current Member of Parliament for Balasore, Odisha. He completed his Bachelor’s degree from Fakir Mohan College, Balasore, and worked as a Head Clerk at Nilgiri College before entering politics. Sarangi’s political journey began with his involvement in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), followed by active roles in organizations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

Sarangi served twice as a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly (2004–2009 and 2009–2014), representing the Nilagiri constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sarangi won the Balasore constituency, defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of nearly 13,000 votes.

In May 2019, Sarangi was appointed as the Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, as well as for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries. He is known for his efforts in revolutionizing primary education in rural areas through the Ekal Vidyalaya initiative, a community-funded single-teacher school concept.

Despite his political success, Sarangi's career has been marred by controversy, particularly his alleged involvement in the 1999 murder of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines. Although Sarangi denied any role in the incident, it remains a subject of debate.