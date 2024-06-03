Claudia Sheinbaum, candidate of the ruling Morena party, was declared the winner of Mexico's presidential elections by the National Electoral Institute on Sunday. Al Jazeera reports that Sheinbaum is expected to win with 58.3 to 60.7 percent of the vote. The first woman elected president of Mexico took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude. She wrote in Spanish,"This is the triumph of the people of Mexico, of the peaceful revolution of consciences and the recognition of our people that the mandate to continue and advance with the Fourth Transformation of Public Life in Mexico is clear."

Sheinbaum Is A Lifelong Leftist:

Sheinbaum won by defeating her nearest rival, Xochitl Galvez, who was representing a coalition of mostly conservative parties. Sheinbaum is expected to succeed outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who also served as her mentor. The 61-year-old former mayor of Mexico City and lifelong leftist ran a disciplined campaign, capitalising on her predecessor's popularity, before winning the election on Sunday.

With her victory secured, Mexicans will be watching to see how Sheinbaum, who has a very different personality than her mentor and current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, will assert herself. While she is politically close to López Obrador and shares many of his views on the role of the government in addressing inequality, she is regarded as less combative and more data-driven.

Sheinbaum's Scientific Approach

Ph.D. holder in energy engineering Sheinbaum has always tackled problems analytically, basing his approach on a solid scientific foundation. This was particularly evident during her tenure as mayor amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. She stepped up testing in her city of 9 million people and put limits on businesses to stop the virus's spread in spite of the national government's stance. Her mask-wearing and social distancing etiquettes also set an example.

Sheinbaum's Future Plans:

Addressing Mexico's high rates of violence is at the top of her agenda as she prepares to take office on October 1. Her approach will be to tackle the underlying social problems that make young Mexicans more likely to join cartels, as López Obrador has suggested. Her desire to advance science will also help the National Guard.