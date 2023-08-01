Who Is Delhi's Boss? Centre Introduces GNCT Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha; Gets BJD's Backing

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today introduced the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023' in Lok Sabha to replace Services Ordinance amid sloganeering by the opposition MPs. The opposition MPs kept raising slogans and held placards over the Manipur issue. Speaking on the bill, BJD MP Pinaki Misra said that the Supreme Court itself has subjected its order in the related case to legislation if brought by the Centre.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which has brought the Delhi government and the Centre at loggerheads, empowers the Delhi Lt Governor to have the final say in recommendations regarding the transfers and postings of Delhi government officials. The bill received a Cabinet nod on July 25. The legislation reverses the effect of the Supreme Court verdict in May that gave the Delhi government power over administrative services.

"Constitution has given the House, power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. Supreme Court judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the state of Delhi. All objection is political. Please permit me to bring this bill..." said Shah while speaking on GNCT (Amendment) bill 2023 in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the Bill, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said, "I rise to oppose the introduction of the bill as the bill vindicates the outrageous infringement of this govt upon the territory of the state. It is designed of digging up a graveyard for cooperative federalism."

Since the opposition MPs resorted to sloganeering, the lower house was adjourned till 3 pm.

On Tuesday, Sasmit Patra, a Rajya Sabha member from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), announced that his party will support the bill that replaces the Delhi services ordinance. Additionally, the BJD will oppose the no-confidence motion proposed by various opposition parties against the government. This decision by Odisha's ruling party will provide valuable support to the Modi government in Rajya Sabha, where the BJP-led NDA does not have an absolute majority.

Currently, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) holds nine seats in the Rajya Sabha. Patra informed PTI that his party's stance is to back the bill on the Delhi services issue while opposing the no-confidence motion. On the other hand, around 109 MPs, including members from the 26-member opposition bloc INDIA and certain Independents like Kapil Sibal, are expected to vote against the bill.

Despite this opposition, the combined total would still fall short of the halfway mark of 120 votes, considering the presence of all 238 existing members on the day of voting. The total strength of the House is 243, but there are a few vacant seats. Out of the 26 parties in the opposition grouping, at least 18 have representation in Rajya Sabha, with a collective total of 101 MPs. Furthermore, the BRS (with seven MPs) is likely to vote against the bill, while the YSR Congress (with nine MPs) may support it.

The ruling NDA currently holds 100 MPs in the Upper House. They will rely on nominated members, Independents, and other non-aligned parties that have previously supported them on various issues to secure additional votes. (With agency inputs)