Who is Devendra Singh Chauhan, The Ex-UP DGP Whose Daughter Got Rs 10 Crore Bungalow As Gift In Noida?

NEW DELHI: Devendra Singh Chauhan, the former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), and his wife Radha Chauhan, who is currently serving as Secretary in DoPT, are in the news these days. According to reports, the high-profile couple’s daughter Anshula Chauhan recently received a bungalow in Noida worth Rs 10 crore as a gift. Interestingly, Anshula is now pursuing her master’s degree after completing her graduation in Law.

Who Is IPS DS Chauhan?

Devendra Singh Chauhan is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He took over the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh in 2002. He was appointed the UP DGP after the Yogi Adityanath government removed Mukul Goel from the post of state police chief. Prior to his appointment as UP DGP, Chauhan was serving as Director General (Intelligence).

What's The Controversy Surrounding The Chauhans?



The Chauhan family grabbed headlines after it came to light that their daughter Anshula has received a luxurious Kothi (bungalow) in Sector 15A of Noida. The posh bungalow has been built in about 200 square meters on plot number 109 in Sector 15A of Noida. This posh bungalow was gifted to Anshula Chauhan by one Aruna Mohan on 25 November 2021.

The bungalow was transferred to Anshula by Aruna Mohan after paying dues of Rs 9 lakh 18 thousand 750 to the Noida Development Authority. Aruna Mohan, who had gifted the palatial bungalow to Anshula Chauhan, is the wife of Rajendra Mohan, a senior IPS officer of the 1963 batch.

Rajendra Mohan died last year due to a kidney disorder. When Rajendra Mohan was serving as Director General in the Central Security Force, DS Chauhan was posted as DIG under him. It was during that time that the two families came very close to each other.

In view of the controversy, the details of an affidavit submitted by Aruna Mohan have come to the fore in which she has explained why they have gifted the expensive bungalow to Anshula. According to her affidavit, the bungalow has been given to Anshula as a gift since the couple had no biological children.

In her affidavit, Aruna Mohan stated, “My husband has been a respected IPS officer of the 1963 batch. We have a deep affection for Anshula and have seen her growing up since she was just 3 years old. Her father D S Chauhan was posted as the SSP of Noida in 1998. Since then, Anshula has been an integral part of the family. She always took care of me like a 'grand child' even during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

She further stated that “Today, I am 81 years old. Anshula is like a granddaughter to me. She has taken care of me whenever I needed her.’’ Stating other reasons, Aruna Mohan mentioned in her affidavit that after the death of her husband, attempts were allegedly being made by her family members to take possession of the bungalow.

According to media reports, Adhikar Sena chief Amitabh Thakur has also written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding an inquiry into the matter.