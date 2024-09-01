New Delhi: Senior IAS officer Dharmendra was appointed as the new Delhi government chief secretary as the tenure of Naresh Kumar ended on Aug 31.

Naresh Kumar, an officer from the 1987 batch who had received two extensions previously, will complete his tenure on August 31.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on Saturday saying Dharmendra, 1989-batch officer, transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and appointed as chief secretary.

"With the approval of the competent authority, Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT 1989), is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as chief secretary, GNCTD, wef 01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later," according to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs order, PTI reported.

Who Is Dharmendra

Dharmendra, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1989 batch of the AGMUT cadre, was previously the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh before being transferred to Delhi. As one of the top officials in the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, as taking charge as the Delhi chief secretary ahead of the assembly election due in February.

During his earlier tenure with the Delhi government, Dharmendra, who is trained as a civil engineer, served in several roles, including as secretary in the departments of Revenue, Irrigation and Flood Control, and Industries.

Before he transferred to Arunachal Pradesh in April 2022, he was chairman of the New Delhi Municipal Council.

He has served in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and also held a position as Development Commissioner for Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, and was the Resident Commissioner in Aizawl.