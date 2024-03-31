Who Is DM Aryaka Akhoury? Ghazipur Collector Who Went Viral After Spat With Mukhtar Ansari’s Brother

New Delhi: Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari was cremated on Saturday in his hometown Ghazipur where thousands of people from a particular community gathered to attend the procession. While Section 144 was in force and any gathering was prohibited, the administration allowed people to march to the burial ground. However, after people tried to force enter the burial ground, tense moments prevailed leading to a verbal spat between Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari and Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury. A video capturing a tense exchange between them regarding the funeral process of offering soil has become widely circulated on social media. Ansari was cremated at the Kali Bagh graveyard in Mohammadabad town for his final rites.

What Was The Argument About?

With Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in effect, prohibiting gatherings of more than four individuals, Akhoury and other administrative personnel were overseeing the preparations at the cemetery and regulating access for mourners.

An administrative official in a statement to press, mentioned that the discussion revolved around a burial tradition involving attendees pouring soil onto the grave. Akhoury opposed the MP, stating that no advance permission had been requested for conducting the ritual. In response to the DM's statement, the MP asserted, "No restrictive orders can prevent people from joining the cremation ritual." To this, the DM responded that she would take legal action against the violators. The DM has gone viral for its strict stance to maintain law and order.

"क्या पूरा कस्बा मिट्टी देगा ...FIR कर दूंगी "



Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury announces to take action against all the people who raised slogans during last rites of Mukhtar Ansari. DM said she has the videos of sloganeering.



Afzal Ansari argued with DM Aryaka. pic.twitter.com/U9EZoJpDee — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) March 30, 2024

Who Is Aryaka Akhoury?

Akhoury garnered attention for her stringent actions against mafias and land sharks during her tenure since she joined the Indian Administrative Services. Born on December 14, 1985, Akhoury hails from the Patna district of Bihar. Holding an MSc in Biotechnology, she entered the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in 2013. Commencing her career on September 2, 2013, after completing training in Mussoorie, she began as a Joint Magistrate in Varanasi.

Progressing through various roles, she served as the Chief Development Officer in Meerut district and later as the Special Secretary in the Secondary Education Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. On February 11, 2022, she assumed her first position as the Collector in Bhadohi district.

As the District Magistrate in Bhadohi, she demonstrated a resolute stance on maintaining law and order, revoking firearms licenses of troublemakers and invoking the Gangster Act against former MLA Vijay Mishra. She also enforced a dress code banning jeans, tops, and T-shirts in government offices.