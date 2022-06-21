NewsIndia
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS 2022

Who is Draupadi Murmu? BJP's Presidential Candidate

Next President Of India: Draupadi Murmu's name was also making round for the President post in the year 2017 - when she was the governnor of Jharkhand. Murmu's career in politics spans over 2 decades. The former Odisha minister is the daughter of late Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Draupadi Murmu was awarded the best MLA of the year award by the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Last Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

Trending Photos

Who is Draupadi Murmu? BJP's Presidential Candidate

BJP-led NDA on Tuesday announced former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu`s name as a Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections. The name was announced after a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting charred by PM Narendra Modi. BJP chief announced the name in press conference. 
Who is Draupadi Murmu? (Draupadi Murmu Profile)

Draupadi Murmu's name was also making rounds for the President post in the year 2017 - when she was the governnor of Jharkhand. Murmu's career in politics spans over 2 decades. The former Odisha minister is the daughter of late Biranchi Narayan Tudu. Draupadi Murmu was awarded the best MLA of the year award by the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Some highlights of Murmu's political career (Draupadi Murmu political profile)

1) In 2007, Draupadi Murmu was awarded "Nilakantha Award.

2) Draupadi Murmu was elected as a councillor in 1997

3) In 1997, Draupadi Murmu became the vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur NAC.

4) Draupadi Murmu was later elected as the Member of the Legislative Assembly, Rairangpur, Odisha

5) Draupadi Murmu also served as a Minister of State in Odisha government.

5) Between 2002 and 2009, Draupadi Murmu remained the National Executive Member of the ST Morcha, BJP.

Interesting facts about Draupadi Murmu's candidature 
 Once elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the second-ever female President. She is the first major Presidential candidate from Odisha and once elected will become first President of the country from the state of Odisha. The late date for filing nominations for the Presidential election is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21.
 

presidential elections 2022Draupadi MurmuDraupadi Murmu PresidentDroupadi MurmuDraupadu Murmu President of IndiaDraupadi Murmu profileWho is Draupadi MurmuDraupadi Murmu political career

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Coaching centers instigate violence against 'Agnipath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Reforms lead us to new goals, PM Modi reacts on anti-Agnipath protests
DNA Video
DNA: Agnipath -- Meet the real Agniveers of India
DNA Video
DNA: SpiceJet Emergency Landing -- Captain Monica Khanna who saved 185 lives
DNA Video
DNA: Whiskey War -- Story of the world's most humble war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bharat bandh against Agnipath Scheme flopped
DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?