Who Is DSP Adil Mushtaq? Media-Savvy Kashmiri Cop Facing Grave Corruption Charges

SRINAGAR: Adil Mushtaq a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) known for his social media influence and welfare endeavours, was recently arrested on grave charges of corruption, evidence tampering and alleged terror links. Following this development, a police spokesperson confirmed the formation of a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a Superintendent of Police, to delve into the DSP's case due to its broader implications.

Adil Mushtaq was apprehended three years after the arrest of Deputy Superintendent Davinder Singh on alleged terror ties.

How Was DSP Adil Arrested?

DSP Adil's arrest transpired as he attempted to escape through a window of his residence, having wiped his two mobile phones to allegedly erase evidence linked to the terror-related corruption case. However, the police had already established his connections to a LeT terror operative through disclosures made by detained terror operatives and Over-ground workers (OGWs), aided by technical support from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

DSP Adil Under Scrutiny Over Alleged LeT Links

DSP Adil Mushtaq, currently serving in a battalion of the J&K Armed Police, faced questioning and interrogation regarding his receipt of money from Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Muzamil Zahoor during his tenure as Sub Divisional Police Officer Pantachowk and Inquiry Officer (IO) of a case registered at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar.

What Are The Charges Against DSP Adil?

DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, posted with the 17th Indian Reserve Police, was arrested on the basis of an FIR No. 149/2023 registered under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of the Indian Penal Code. He was remanded to a six-day police custody. Substantial documents, a laptop, and other electronic devices were seized from his residence during the investigation.

Influential Family Background

Belonging to an influential family, with his brother a Youth Congress leader in Baramulla, Adil is the son-in-law of a former District & Sessions Judge who transitioned from the judicial service to join Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) in pursuit of a party ticket from a southern Kashmir constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Why Was DSP Adil Trending On Twitter?

DSP Mushtaq gained traction on Twitter due to various social initiatives, including the 'Wall of Humanity,' where people donated clothes to the impoverished, and the 'Go Gurez' campaign, promoting Gurez Valley as a tourist destination. However, police sources revealed alleged misuse of official position and multiple corruption and extortion charges against him, including the destruction of evidence.

Two Top Cops Arrested Over Terror Links In 3 Years In J&K

This arrest follows the similar case of DSP Davinder Singh in January 2020, who was caught transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Srinagar to Jammu. Singh's involvement with militants led to his dismissal from service in May 2021. Intriguingly, both Singh and Adil previously served as Dy SPs of the Anti-Hijacking Wing of the J&K Police at the Srinagar Airport.