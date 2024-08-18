Who Is Govind Singh Rajput, BJP Madhya Pradesh Minister, In Trouble After SC order?

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has recently ordered the formation of a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations against the state minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Govind Singh Rajput regarding the alleged illegal detention of an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader. The court's decision came after the OBC Mahasabha filed a writ petition requesting a 'Habeas Corpus' order to bring Man Singh Patel before the court due to his alleged illegal detention.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed the Director General of Police (DGP) in Madhya Pradesh to form a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case and complete it within four months.

The SIT will include the Inspector General, Senior Superintendent of Police, and Superintendent or Additional Superintendent of Police from the MP cadre who are not originally from the state. The team can also appoint junior officers to assist with the investigation.

"Since we have not issued any notice to respondent No 6 (MLA Rajput) or other private respondents, we wish to clarify that the observations made in this order are not meant to cause any prejudice to them," the court stated.

Who Is Govind Singh Rajput

Govind Singh Rajput is an Indian politician from the Bharatiya Janta Party and a cabinet minister in a government from Madhya Pradesh. He began his political journey during his student life and also not belongs from a political background family. Reportedly, he played an active role during his time in student politics and learned basic politics basics of politics during his student life.