Who Is Hiroshi Suzuki? Japan's Envoy To India Who Loves Street Food, Commutes In Mumbai Local

New Delhi: Indian street food has a global reputation and is appreciated by everyone, from world leaders to many Hollywood celebrities. Hiroshi Suzuki, the Japanese envoy to India and Bhutan, was the latest to enjoy the country's diverse street food. A video of Japanese envoy Suzuki tasting Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune has recently gone viral on social media. Suzuki, who once praised the hard work done by workers to progress the bullet train project, was seen travelling in a Mumbai local earlier this month.

Who Is Hiroshi Suzuki?

Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki assumed the post on 9th November 2022 and presented his credentials to President Murmu on November 28th. Before coming to India, he served as the Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs (G7 and G20 Sherpa) from 2020 - 2022. He was the Executive Secretary to the late Prime Minister Shinjo Abe Kishida for eight years between 2012 to 2020.

Education

Suzuki pursued his B.A. degree in 1985 from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Law. In 1988, he completed his M.A. from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

The envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried Vada Pav and Misal Pav. However, he had a small issue – that it was too spicy for him. He posted the video of him eating the street food on Twitter with a caption that said, “I love street food of India …but thoda teekha kam please!”

The Japanese envoy also tried Pune’s popular Misal Pav, on the suggestion of his Twitter followers, and also posted a video of eating the delicacy. He received a lot of praise from netizens for his posts about trying out Indian street food in Pune. Some of his social media followers encouraged him to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired his openness to try new foods.

Suzuki was in Mumbai, commuting like a regular Mumbaikar. He travelled in a local train in Mumbai and also posed for a photograph while standing at the door of the train. “I’m in Mumbai,” Suzuki tweeted.

I’m in Mumbai!! pic.twitter.com/qIp4VuiPj8 — Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 1, 2023

In another tweet, he was seen in a Mumbai local market, looking at white shirts priced Rs 100 each. He captioned the photograph, “What a bargain! Should I buy?”