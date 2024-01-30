Who Is IAS Indra Vikram Singh, New DM Of Ghaziabad, Famous For His Humble Nature?

IAS Indra Vikram Singh, who is known for his pro-public works, has been appointed as the DM of Ghaziabad. Singh originally hails from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and has served in different capacities in many districts including Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Shahjahanpur, Ballia and Aligarh. He was born on 15/06/1969 and joined the government services in the year 1994. He was promoted to IAS from PCS in 2010.

He served as the Municipal Commissioner of Agra between 2013 to 2017. He was appointed D.M. & Collector of Shamli in 2017, ACEO of Noida in 2018, D.M. & Collector of Shahjahanpur in 2019, D.M. & Collector of Ballia in 2022 and D.M. & Collector of Aligarh in 2022.

DM Indra Vikram Singh has an old connection with Aligarh. This journey began in the year 2000 when Vikram Singh served as the SDM of Aligarh's Kol, Atrauli, and Iglas tehsils. Later in 2008, he was appointed as the ADM Finance and Revenue in Aligarh, and subsequently, he remained as the ADM City. Rising through the ranks, he became the Secretary of the Aligarh Development Authority in 2011. Indra Vikram Singh was promoted from PCS to IAS in 2010. After completing his graduation, he started preparing for government job exams. He hails from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Indra Vikram Singh is known for working with simplicity and is often found engaging in discussions related to his work. He regularly conducts surprise inspections in government offices within his district, earning praise for his working style.

A few years back, a photo of Singh went viral on social media. In the viral photo, DM Indra Vikram Singh was seen sitting on the ground, listening to the grievances of a differently-abled person who lost both of his legs. It is reported that both legs of the differently-abled person became useless due to a septic infection, rendering him unable to walk. The individual needed money for treatment and had come to the DM's office seeking help. During this time, District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh was in his office, and upon learning about the situation, he immediately left his chair, went outside his room, and sat down to listen to the person's grievances. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 13,000 to the Divyang person.