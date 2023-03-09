Who Is IAS Renu Raj, Ex-Ernakulam Collector? Why Was She Transferred By Kerala Government? Know All About Her

The Kerala government transferred nine IAS officers, including Renu Raj, the district collector of Ernakulam. The orders were issued on March 8, a day after the Kerala High Court voiced its concern over Ms. Raj's failure to appear in court for a suo motu case filed about the Brahmapuram fire tragedy. On March 2, a garbage facility in Brahmapuram caught fire, covering much of the neighbourhood in smoke. The fire has still not totally been put out. In order to put out the fire at Brahmapuram, the Indian Navy and Air Force's helicopters are working alongside fire and rescue personnel.

Who Is IAS Renu Raj?

IAS Renu Raj is 36 years old and she is married to L.S Bhagat. Dr Renu Raj comes from a medically knowledgeable family. Her father is a former KSRTC conductor, while her mother is a housewife. She has always done well in school and was recognised as one of the top ten students in her 10th and 12th grades. While preparing for the civil service exams, she worked for a government hospital after completing her MBBS.

Why Kerala High Court Criticised Collector Renu Raj?

Kerala High Court on Tuesday blasted the outgoing Ernakulam district Collector Renu Raj. The high court took the Suo-Moto cognizance of the fire incident and asked Renu Raj to appear before the court for briefing. However, IAS Raj failed to appear before the judges instead, a disaster management official appeared before the court.

Kerala High Court Judges criticised the action right away and inquired as to whether IAS Renu Raj was experiencing difficulty as a result of breathing dirty air. The court also ruled that Renu Raj could not abdicate her duty in such a manner. What warning did you issue to the public?, the court questioned. "Did you indicate that the fire will be controlled in two days?"

The transfer letter was sent to the Ernakulam district collector by the state administration within 24 hours. She will now be in charge of the district of Wayanad.

Kerala Waste Dump Fire

Kochi, a seaside city in the south Indian state of Kerala, is filled with the foul odour of rotting trash and the burning rubber. Since a fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant on March 2, residents have been suffocating from the noxious fumes swirling around their neighbourhoods for several days.



Although the fire has been put out, the landfill still emits smoke. People claim that a poisonous haze that resembles a gas chamber lingers over the town. More than 600,000 residents of the town have been urged to stay inside and wear N95 masks if they go outside.

After the court's stern warnings, the district administration on Wednesday issued a health precautionary holiday for the following two days for all educational institutions, including professional colleges. The holidays (from March 9 to March 10) will be applicable for Kochi Municipal Corporation, three municipalities, and three panchayats.

Environmentalists claim that because of the fire, residents of Ernakulam are forced to breathe hazardous fumes as an estimated 50,000 tonnes of non-degradable trash smolder.