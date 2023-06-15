Who Is IAS Sonal Goel? Tripura's Popular Lady IAS Officer Who Empowered Women

In the tranquil landscapes of Tripura, a remarkable administrator named Sonal Goel, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has left an indelible mark through her tireless efforts and transformative initiatives. With a vision to uplift women and empower the community, Goel's tenure in Tripura stands as a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to public service. During her eventful posting in Tripura, Sonal Goel IAS, assumed various crucial roles, including Assistant Collector and District Magistrate. Recognized for her unwavering commitment to policymaking and responsible enforcement, she swiftly garnered accolades and appreciation in the Gomati district.

Goel's foremost focus was on the empowerment of women and girls, recognizing them as the pillars of progress and development. Under her dynamic leadership, she launched the ground-breaking 'Nandini' campaign, which aimed to address the challenges faced by working women. As part of this initiative, creches were established, providing a safe and nurturing environment for the children of working mothers. This endeavour not only supported the professional aspirations of women but also ensured the well-being and future prospects of their young ones. A champion of education, Goel worked tirelessly to enhance the conditions of Anganwadi centres in the district. She steadfastly advocated for the rights of girls to access these canters, playing a pivotal role in breaking gender barriers and promoting inclusivity. Her efforts aligned seamlessly with the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, a nationwide endeavour aimed at ensuring the welfare and education of girls.

Sonal Goel's exceptional contributions did not go unnoticed, as she received several prestigious awards and accolades for her remarkable work. She was honoured with the National MGNREGA award from the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, recognizing her exemplary efforts in the field of rural employment generation. Furthermore, her 'Nandini' campaign was recognized as the Best Practice on Civil Services Day by the Government of Tripura, showcasing the impact of her innovative approach. Beyond her remarkable initiatives, Sonal Goel also earned the respect and admiration of the local community through her compassionate and empathetic approach. During her tenure, she engaged with the people, listening to their concerns, and striving to address them effectively.

Her proactive measures in governance and commitment to public welfare became the hallmark of her tenure in Tripura. As she bids farewell to Tripura and embarks on new endeavours, IAS Sonal Goel leaves behind a legacy of empowerment, progress, and inclusive development. Her remarkable journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring civil servants and a testament to the transformative power of dedicated leadership. Through her unwavering commitment, Sonal Goel has transformed countless lives and has emerged as a beacon of hope for a brighter and more empowered future in Tripura.