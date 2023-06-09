Meet IAS Officer Takseen Khan: Fashion Model Who Chose To Serve Nation Over Glamour

While there are many stories of people leaving their regular jobs to pursue their dreams in the world of glamour, a very few examples are available when it comes on searching for people who leave showbiz for national duty. Taskeen Khan, a former Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, is one such person. The former fashion model quit her Miss India dream to crack the prestigious civil services examination with an all-India rank of 736.

Takseen Khan - A Social Media Star

Takseen Khan is a social media star already with a massive following. Between 2016-17, she bagged both - Ms Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand titles. She is also known for her mimicry of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. From being a social media star, model to beauty queen, Taskeen’s inspiring journey to cracking India’s toughest exam UPSC is nothing less than a Bollywood movie. She gave up her Miss India dream to pursue her passion for civil services and cracked the exam in her fourth attempt .

Takseen Khan - Miss Dehradun And Miss Uttrakhand

After winning the title of Miss Dehradun and Miss Uttarakhand, Takseen Khan's next dream was to become Miss India. But after the retirement of her father, she thought of going in a new direction. After three unsuccessful attempts, she was able to clear the UPSC exam with her patience and hard work. In a recent interview, Takseen Khan revealed that she was an average student during her school days and was weak in Mathematics till eighth grade.

Takseen Khan - Basketball Champion, National Debator

Apart from being a professional model and actress, Taskeen was a basketball champion and national-level debater. After schooling, she qualified for the entrance exam for admission to NIT. But her parents did not have the money to pay the fees.

How Takseen Khan Became An IAS?

Her journey to start UPSC preparation is also very interesting. She got the idea of attempting UPSC from an Instagram follower who was an IAS aspirant. After this, she went to Haj House in Mumbai to prepare for UPSC.

Got An Admission At Jamia Millia Islamia's Free Coaching Centre

Taskeen Khan got admission to the free UPSC coaching at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university in the year 2020. With her hard work and dedication, she managed to clear the prestigious exam amidst the weak financial condition of the house with her father's meagre pension. Her journey was not easy as she failed to crack the exam three times before finally cracking it . She is an inspiration to many young people who aspire to become civil servants.