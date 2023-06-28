Who Is Inayat Randhawa, The Would-Be-Daughter-In-Law Of Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu?

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu shared beautiful pictures of his family introducing his future daughter-in-law to the World. He dropped a series of pictures on social media featuring him, his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu, daughter Rabia Sidhu, son Karan Sidhu, and Inayat Randhawa, his to-be-daughter-in-law.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Twitter

In a tweet, he posted a few images of the trip that he undertook with his family on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. ''The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges , a new beginning , introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands,'' he wrote while sharing the happy pictures.

Netizens' Reactions

Twitter users loved the pictures and dropped heartfelt comments while congratulating the couple. One user wrote, ''Wow, what an incredible moment. Heartiest congratulations.'' Another commented, ''Congratulations to the spiritual, bold, honest, patriotic, loving and a truly secular family! God bless the young couple.''

Who is Inayat Randhawa?

Inayat hails from Patiala, she is the daughter of Maninder Randhawa, a well-known name in Patiala, who has served in the Army and is presently serving as Deputy Director in Punjab Defense Services Welfare Department.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Released

The Congress leader was released from Patiala Central jail on April 2, 2023, after a 10-month prison term. The 59-year-old was serving his sentence in a road-rage incident in which a 65-year-old man, Gurnam Singh, was killed 34 years ago.

Navjot Singh Sidhu's Wife

Sidhu's son got engaged months after Navjot Kaur was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer. 'Her third Chemo……. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr. Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar. There is a karmic connection……. He saved my life as well when I had nearly fatal pulmonary embolism…….. He conducted successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail…… our guardian angel……. “ In times of prosperity friends aplenty - In times of adversity not one in twenty” ……… thank a ton bro !!' Sidhu had tweeted.