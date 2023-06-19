Who Is IPS Officer Ravi Sinha, The New Research And Analysis Wing Chief?

NEW DELHI: Ravi Sinha, a senior IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, has been appointed new Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. A statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said, "Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India's external intelligence agency RAW.''

WHO IS RAVI SINHA?

Ravi Sinha is a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Sinha is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha's appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said.

Sinha will succeed incumbent Samant Kurnar Goel on completion of his tenure on June 30 and have a two-year tenure.