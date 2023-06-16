Who Is IPS Pooja Yadav? Haryana Top-Cop Who Left High-Paying Foreign Job For Nation

In the face of financial hardships and with unwavering determination, Pooja Yadav, a remarkable IPS officer, has emerged as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals. Born on 20 September 1988 in Haryana, Pooja Yadav's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and the pursuit of one's dreams. From humble beginnings to a successful career in the civil services, her story is a reminder that with dedication and perseverance, one can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.

Early Life and Education:

Pooja Yadav spent her formative years in Haryana, where she encountered both the joys of childhood and the challenges of limited financial resources. Despite these obstacles, her family provided unwavering support, fostering her dreams of making a difference in the world. She pursued her education at a local school in Haryana, eventually earning a degree in MTech in Biotechnology and Food Technology. Pooja's academic achievements served as a stepping stone towards her ultimate goal of becoming an IPS officer.

A Journey of Struggle and Sacrifice:

Determined to secure a stable and fulfilling career, Pooja embarked on a path that took her across borders. After completing her studies, she ventured to Canada, where she worked diligently to establish herself. The allure of financial stability and personal growth overseas could have easily held her captive, but Pooja's heart yearned for something more profound. Driven by her love for her country and a desire to uplift those from disadvantaged backgrounds, she made the courageous decision to return to India.

The Road to Success:

Pooja Yadav's return to India marked the beginning of a new chapter in her life—one defined by tireless preparation and unwavering dedication. While simultaneously working as a tutor and a receptionist, she devoted herself to studying for the rigorous UPSC civil services examination. Despite facing setbacks and failing in her initial attempt, Pooja refused to succumb to discouragement. Instead, she channeled her failures into fuel for her determination, working even harder to achieve her dreams.

Triumph and Impact:

Through sheer perseverance and unwavering resolve, Pooja Yadav triumphed in her second attempt at the UPSC civil services examination, securing an impressive rank of 174th. Her remarkable achievement opened the doors to a fulfilling career as an IPS officer in the esteemed Gujarat cadre. Pooja's journey serves as a testament to the fact that success is not always immediate or straightforward. It requires resilience, grit, and an unwavering belief in oneself.

Love and Support:

In a beautiful twist of fate, Pooja Yadav's personal and professional lives intertwined. In the year 2021, she married Vikalp Bhardwaj, an accomplished IAS officer from the 2016 batch. Vikalp, who was serving in the Kerala cadre, made the selfless decision to request a transfer to the Gujarat cadre after their marriage. Their serendipitous encounter took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, where their shared dedication to public service blossomed into love.

A Beacon of Inspiration:

Beyond her exceptional achievements, Pooja Yadav serves as an inspiration to aspiring civil servants and individuals from all walks of life. Her story embodies the transformative power of perseverance, determination, and the pursuit of one's passions. Through her active presence on social media, Pooja continues to uplift and motivate others, sharing her insights and experiences to encourage individuals to overcome their own challenges and strive for greatness.