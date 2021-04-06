हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NV Ramana

Who is Justice NV Ramana, next Chief Justice of India to take office from April 24

 Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice, he will take office from April 24. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had recommended him as his successor. 

Who is Justice NV Ramana, next Chief Justice of India to take office from April 24
File photo

New Delhi: Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the next Chief Justice, he will take office from April 24. Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had recommended him as his successor. 

Justice Ramana was born in an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district on August 27, 1957 and will be in office till August 26, 2022. He will be the second Chief Justice of India from Andhra Pradesh after Justice K Subba Rao was the ninth Chief Justice of India from 1966-67.

As per his profile on the Supreme Court official website Justice Ramana "has practiced in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, central and Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunals and the Supreme Court of India in civil, criminal, constitutional, labour, service and election matters. He has specialised in constitutional, criminal, service and inter-state river laws." 

He was "appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013," the site reads. 

Justice Ramana, 63, was part of a bench that ruled that suspension of Internet in Jammu and Kashmir should be reviewed immediately.

