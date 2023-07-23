Who Is Justice Sunita Agarwal, The Only Woman Currently Serving As Chief Justice Of A High Court?

New Delhi: Justice Sunita Agarwal was on Sunday sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, which was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Speaker of Gujarat Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, and Minister of Law and Justice Rushikesh Patel.

The Supreme Court collegium had, on July 5, proposed the appointment of Justice Agarwal as the new Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.



Justice Sunita Agarwal is presently only woman chief justice of HC

Justice Sunita Agarwal is the only woman chief justice of an HC as presently there is no woman among the chief justices of the high courts in the country.

She is the second woman CJ of the Gujarat High Court. Before her, Justice Sonia Gokani was Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court for a few days till her retirement on February 25, 2023, after which Justice AJ Desai was serving as the acting CJ.

Justice Sunita Agarwal graduated from Awadh University

Justice Sunita Agarwal was born on April 30, 1966, and graduated in law from Awadh University in the year 1989.

She enrolled as an advocate on December 16, 1990, and practised in the civil side at Allahabad High Court.

On November 21, 2011, she was elevated to Additional Judge of Allahabad High Court and later, took oath as Permanent Judge of Allahabad High Court on August 6, 2013.