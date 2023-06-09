Who Is Justice Vivek Aggarwal? MP High Court Judge Who Has Thousands Of Social Media Followers

Internet is a crazy place where anything and everything is going viral these days. Now, a High Court judge has caught the eyes of the netizens for his witty replies and logical judgements. Justice Vivek Aggarwal's hearing and witty exchanges with counsels have kept netizens hooked to their screens. Recently, a video where Mr Justice spoke strongly to petitioner who had demanded a stay on Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri's programme in the state and had quashed his plea. Apart form this judgement, Justice Aggarwal has also gone viral for his humanitarian approach while dealing with petitioners in court cases.

Who Is Justice Vivek Aggarwal?

Justice Vivek Aggarwal is a judge in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was appointed as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 7th, 2016 and became a permanent judge on March 17, 2018. Earlier, he served as a judge at the Allahabad High Court and was transffered to Madhya Pradesh in the year 2016.

Justice Vivek Aggarwal's fiery exchange during Bageshwar Dham hearing

Recently, Justice Vivek Aggarwal was in the news for dismissing public interest litigation filed to stop the religious event of Bageshwar Dham in the state. Justice Vivek Aggarwal, during the hearing, warned with contempt of court notice over his misbehaviour. He even called out the advocate for filing a "sponsored" PIL. The video of the proceedings in the court became viral on various platforms on social media within minutes of its posting.

There are several videos of Justice Vivek Agarwal reprimanding other advocates on the internet, in which he had made it clear that every lawyer should know how to behave in a court or else they would be issued notices under the Contempt of Court.

Vivek Aggarwal slams Patna district collector

Previously another video circulated on social media, in which Justice Vivek Agarwal slammed Panna district collector Sanjay Kumar Mishra for acting like a "political agent" for the ruling BJP during the panchayat election. He even called for him to be removed from his post considering he "has no regard for the principle of natural justice.