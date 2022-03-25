हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Keshav Prasad Maurya

Who is Keshav Prasad Maurya? Know all about Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh here

Keshav Prasad Maurya, veteran BJP leader and ex-MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur constituency has been chosen for the post of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister once again.

Who is Keshav Prasad Maurya? Know all about Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh here

New Delhi: Keshav Prasad Maurya, veteran BJP leader and ex-MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Phulpur constituency has been chosen for the post of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister once again.

The leader, who contested and lost the 2022 Assembly Election from Sirathu, will take oath as CM Yogi Adityanath’s deputy on Friday.

Maurya was born on May 7, 1969, in Kaushambi district to Dhanapati Devi and Late Shyamlal Maurya.

His father was a farmer and had a tea shop in Sirathu Nagar and his mother is a homemaker.

Maurya began his political career with social-religious groups like Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), to which he has been associated from a very young age.

Maurya played an instrumental role during the cow-protection and Ram Janmabhoomi movements. He also led the group of Kar Sewak for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 1990.

In 2012, Maurya was the first BJP MLA from Sirathu Tahseel. As BJP's Phoolpur MP, he headed the ministries of the public works department (PWD), food processing, entertainment tax and public enterprises department.

Later in 2014, Maurya contested and was elected as an MP from the Phulpur constituency. Prior to that, he had contested 2002, 2007 and 2012 assembly elections. Maurya was appointed the state president of BJP in UP in 2016.

In the 2022 UP Assembly election, Maurya had contested from the Sirathu assembly seat but lost to Pallavi Patel of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

 Maurya is considered to have significant influence over OBC voters.

