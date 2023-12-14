Who Is Lalit Jha, Alleged Mastermind Of Parliament Security Breach Who Sent Video To NGO Partner Before Fleeing?

New Delhi: In a captivating turn of events, the head of a West Bengal-based NGO dedicated to tribal education has disclosed receiving a video linked to the recent Parliament security breach from an elusive suspect. Nilaksha Aich, the NGO’s leader in Purulia district, recounted that Lalit Jha, a fugitive and former associate, reached out post-incident. Amidst a relentless manhunt by Delhi Police, Lalit Jha is pinpointed as the architect of the chaos that unfolded in the Lok Sabha, where intruders armed with gas canisters leaped into the chamber’s center from the spectator’s area.

The apprehension of five individuals, including Manoranjan D from Mysuru and Sagar Sharma from Lucknow—who were among those who plunged into the chamber—has been confirmed.

A Shady Contact

Speaking to news agency ANI, Aich said that he received Jha’s unexpected call at 12:50 pm on Wednesday urging him to tune into the media frenzy. Engrossed in academic pursuits at the time, Aich was oblivious to the unfolding drama. Jha’s plea to safeguard the video was also conveyed during the call.

Aich’s acquaintance with Jha, dating back to April, was superficial, marked by Jha’s secretive nature and reluctance to divulge personal information. Aich also noted Jha’s nonviolent demeanor in their interactions.

Who Is Lalit Jha?

Police investigations paint Jha as a student activist hailing from Bihar and a key figure in the West Bengal NGO scene, orchestrating the security breach. Prior to the incident, he reportedly harbored the co-accused at his Gurugram abode.

Jha’s presence was noted outside Parliament during the disturbance, and he swiftly vanished with a bag of mobile phones as his accomplices were detained.

Charges Under UAPA

In the aftermath, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the suspects under the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with the Special Cell assuming charge of the ongoing probe.

The narrative further unravels with Jha’s transmission of the breach footage to his NGO collaborator following the execution of the security violation. The police’s net has ensnared four individuals, with two more—Vicky and his spouse—undergoing interrogation. The elusive Jha remains at large.

The incident in question transpired on Wednesday, disrupting Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha as two individuals vaulted from the gallery, brandishing canisters and unleashing a yellow haze amidst chants, before being subdued by parliamentarians. This breach has sparked a security conundrum, casting a shadow over the sanctity of the Parliament’s safety protocols.