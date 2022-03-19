Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar, Punjab's new cabinet minister

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Laljit Singh Bhullar

New Delhi: Elected from Punjab’s Patti Assembly constituency, Laljit Singh Bhullar is the minister in Bhagwant Mann’s newly instated Cabinet 2022.

Bhullar defeated stalwart politician Adesh Partap Singh Kairon a four-time MLA from Patti, with a decent margin.

The Punjab leader started his political journey as a Shiromani Akali Dal activist and was a staunch supporter of Kairon till 2015, however, the constant sacrilege incidents in the state deviated him from the outlet.

During this period, he got attracted to the speech style of Congress leader Harminder Singh Gill and left Kairon.

Bhullar had worked under Adesh Partap Singh Kairon as a SAD worker for years.

Bhullar belongs to a humble family and owns 60 acres of agricultural land. He runs a commission shop at the grain market, Patti.

 The leader re-joined hands with Kairon in 2018 and worked for SAD candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Later, impressed with Arvind Kejriwal’s idea of corruption-free India and Delhi's model of governance, Bhullar joined the AAP in 2019.

Bhullar’s total declared assets are Rs 6.5 crore which includes Rs 1 crore in moveable assets and Rs 5.5 crore as immovable assets. His total declared income is Rs 2.9 lakh of which Rs 2.8 lakh is self income.

Laljit Singh Bhullar has total liabilities of Rs 63.8 lakh. 

Earlier on March 16, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in a ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh.

AAP romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine. 

